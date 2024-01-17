Bag Refurbished Sony WH-1000XM5 ANC Headphones for Just $200

Sony's popular WH-1000XM5 headphones have been around for a little while now but they're still some of the best ANC headphones on the market. But getting the best often means spending a lot of money unless you can find a way to save a few dollars. Going refurbished is one such way, and right now you can put a pair of these headphones on your head for just $200.

That price gets you certified refurbished headphones that are a full 50% off the price you would pay if you went for a brand-new pair. You'll also be able to take advantage of eBay's refurb warranty program which means that your headphones will be covered for a full two years as well. This price doesn't require any coupons or discount codes and the seller, Secondipity, has a very positive review rating, too

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are known for being comfortable and great-sounding with a battery life that is rated for up to 32 hours per charge. Active noise canceling technology is of course present, and Sony is renowned for doing a great job of that particular feature. Best-in-class voice call quality is also part of the package so you can use these things for virtual meetings and phone calls, too. You'll even get a carrying case in the box so you can take your headphones with you when you travel or just when you go to the office.

There are always headphone deals to be had if you know where to look but if you're in the market for Sony's best, you need look no further. Just make sure to order your new headphones now before they're gone.