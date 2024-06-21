Bag One of Our Favorite Smart Scales for Just $45, Its Lowest Price Yet

Whether it's for yourself or someone else, a smart scale can be a great tool or fitness gift for a variety of reasons. Whether the aim is to lose weight or grow muscle, knowing all the right stats can be vital to reaching your long-term goals. A good smart scale can help you track all sorts of figures and the more information you have, the better health and fitness decisions you can make. Right now you can grab one of our favorite options, the Eufy P2 Pro, for $35 off on Amazon. You'll need to clip the on-screen coupon but when you do the price will be reduced to just $45 -- this is as low as we've ever seen this smart scale go.

This smart scale can track 16 different measurements including your heart rate, weight, body fat, BMI, muscle and bone mass and even create a virtual 3D model of your body. This data is all tracked with a high degree of accuracy and can interface with the EufyLife app to allow you to really go hard on the statistics side of fitness and training.

When comparing smart scales, CNET fitness expert Giselle Castro-Sloboda picked it out as the best option for those needing a scale that supports multiple users. She said, "If you're looking for a scale that allows you to have unlimited profiles and a user-friendly interface, then you'll like the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro," which means it's great for student houses or big families. She also praised its sleek design and the mix of stats that allow for "a practical approach to body composition."

The EufyLife app also connects well with Apple Health, Google Fit and Fitbit apps, which makes it easier to tie everything together. This is one of the best fitness deals today, so make sure you act fast to get it before it's gone. Alternatively, you can go for the Eufy Smart Scale P2 instead, which is currently down from $50 to $30 when you clip the on-page coupon. It can track most of the same body measurements, although it uses electrode pads rather than an ITO-coated surface meaning you have to stand in a specific spot for an accurate reading.