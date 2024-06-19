Bag One of Our Favorite Bluetooth Speakers for Just $65 Today

The Anker Soundcore Motion 300 Bluetooth wireless speaker is one of our favorite options for taking the party on the road, and while there is no shortage of great Bluetooth speakers on the market, you really can't go wrong with this one. Not only are we big fans of Anker's speaker but right now we can even help you get one of your very own at a discount, too. Right now Amazon will slash the price to just $65 when you clip the on-screen coupon. Note that this is a limited-time discount so it's one that won't stick around for long. Unfortunately, we don't know for sure just how long that will be. Note that this deal is only available in the black color, though.

This speaker has plenty going for it starting with the powerful 30-watt stereo sound and punchy bass that ensures you'll get great quality audio no matter where you listen. You'll be able to listen just about anywhere as well thanks to the long-life 13-hour battery and IPX7 waterproofing. If you're on the hunt for a wireless speaker for the pool, this might well be the model for you.

Other features of note here include support for wireless hi-resolution sound as well as SmartTune technology that promises to automatically adjust the direction and orientation of the built-in speaker to create the most dynamic sound possible, no matter the scenario.

