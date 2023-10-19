Bag Madden 24 on Console at a Prime Day-Busting $43

Madden games are an institution at this point and Madden 24 is the latest in the long-running franchise. The football game normally sells for around $70, but right now it can be yours for even less than its Prime Day best price across all three major consoles.

Whether you're an Xbox gamer or someone who prefers to play their games on the PS5, you can now pay just $43 to check out the latest Madden game. That's a chonky 39% off. Those still rocking the PS4 will pay the same as well, and there will even be a free upgrade to the PS5 version ready and waiting for you when you need it.

Gamers on the latest-gen consoles can enjoy a leap forward in character technology thanks to developer EA's Sapien Technology, something that will ensure "new anatomically accurate NFL player skeletons that are more responsive and true-to-life player motion." You'll have more control over those skeletons than ever before, too, thanks to FieldSENSE -- a feature that offers improved gameplay via better control and more realism as you play, EA promises.

The game hasn't been terribly well received by fans (that may be an understatement) with widespread reports of bugs. But if you want to play with the official NFL teams and players, Madden is the only game in town right now, and this discount should make some jankiness easier to swallow. Just make sure that you place your order soon -- this price is unlikely to stick around for too long.