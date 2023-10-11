Bag Google's Pixel Tablet for Just $409 This October Prime Day, but Be Quick

Picking up a new Google Pixel Tablet just got a whole lot cheaper thanks to the ongoing Amazon October Prime Day festivities. There are tons of deals to be had across all kinds of categories, but there's only one place to start if you're in the market for a new Android Tablet. Right now the Pixel Tablet can be yours for just $409 with the Charging Speaker Dock thrown in for good measure.

That means that you can now get your hands on Google's best-ever tablet and save $90, all without having to work for it. That means that you don't need to clip a coupon or enter a code, but you do need to be an Amazon Prime member. The good news? There's a free Amazon Prime trial to be had if you aren't already a member.

The Google Pixel Tablet is the first to use Google's own Tensor G2 chip, making it fast and smooth when opening apps, playing games, and streaming content like movies and TV shows. It's also efficient on the battery as well, so you'll go longer between charges.

When it does come time to charge you can just place the Pixel Tablet on the included Charging Speaker Dock and it'll automatically start charging without any messy wires. While it's there, it can act as a smart home hub and is great for watching content in the kitchen, viewing recipes and more, all thanks to that large 11-inch display.

Keep in mind that Amazon's October Prime Days are coming to an end, so this deal probably isn't long for this world. Get your order in soon if you want to add one of these to your setup.