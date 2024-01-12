Bag Apple's Latest M3 MacBook Pro for $200 Off Today via Amazon

Apple's latest M3 MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops the company has released, but like so much in Apple's lineup, it isn't what we would call cheap. It'll never find itself on a list of the best budget laptops, but we can at least save you $200 off the 14-inch model if you get your order in soon.

Amazon is currently selling the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro for just $1,399, a saving that doesn't ask you to enter codes or clip coupons. But stocks are already limited on the space gray color, so make sure to order yours soon if you want to go that route.

If you're not familiar with the M3 chip, it's Apple's top-dog CPU, with better performance and revamped graphics architecture. Ideal for pros who do graphics editing and rendering, the M3 is built on a smaller die than its predecessor, which means it's faster and more efficient.

The screen is a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display, with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and 600 nits of sustained brightness. That's enough to let you work even in indirect sunlight, and the smaller size and weight means you can carry this MacBook wherever work or play takes you.

Note that Apple still insists on withholding RAM in its MacBooks, so you only get 8GB on a machine that really should have more. While you do get a decent 512GB of storage, we'd rather have more RAM (you can always attach an external drive or use the cloud for more files).

You can also scope out these other MacBook deals if you're looking for something bigger or cheaper.