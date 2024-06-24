Bag Apple's Latest and Greatest M3 iMac for Just $1 More Than Its Best-Ever Price

The M3 24-inch iMac is arguably best desktop computer for anyone who wants a fast machine that won't take up a ton of space on their desk. It's also the latest version of Apple's iconic iMac model and it's available in a range of colorful finishes to match your look. The latest iMac would normally cost around $1,300 in its entry-level configuration but you can pick one up today for just $1,150 if you make sure to clip the on-page coupon. However, this special price is only currently available on the blue model so keep that in mind when placing your order.

This 24-inch iMac, of course, comes with that new M3 chip which means you're getting an integrated system with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU married to 8GB of RAM. Storage is handled by the built-in 256GB SSD and inputs come in the form of a pair of Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 so you're all set there. Other notable features include that 24-inch Retina display and the included Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. Prefer to use your own peripherals? Be sure to check out our roundups of the best keyboard deals and best wireless mouse deals for some alternative picks at discount prices.