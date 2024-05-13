X
Bag a Nintendo Switch OLED for Just $315 While You Still Can

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a great way to entertain yourself while you're on the go, and you can now bag one for less thanks to this special Woot deal.

Nintendo Switch OLED
We're huge fans of the rather excellent Nintendo Switch OLED, but as is always the case when a new, upgraded model arrives, the asking price is a little more than we'd like to spend. So when the chance comes up to get one of our favorite handheld consoles at a big discount, it's well worth paying attention. The Nintendo Switch OLED with the gorgeous white joy-cons can be had for just $315 at Woot right now, but you do need to note that this price will only last for a few more days. What's more, Woot says that the deal will end when stocks run dry and we don't know how many Nintendo Switch OLED units are available.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device, or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it much more affordable. 

Remember that there is currently no indicated end date for this new Switch deal, so it could end at any moment. Already missed out or just on the hunt for some cheap games and accessories? Our collection of the best Nintendo Switch deals is waiting to help save you money.

