Bag a Nintendo Switch OLED for Just $310 While You Can

We've been pretty big fans of the excellent Nintendo Switch OLED for a long time now, but as great as it is, it would be even better if it was cheaper. So when the chance comes up to get one of our favorite handheld consoles at a big discount, it's impossible to ignore. The Nintendo Switch OLED with blue and red Joycons can now be had for just $310. Those who prefer the rather dashing white model will have to pay a little more -- although the new $324 price is still a solid $25 off the usual amount you'd expect to pay.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the best Switch console on the market right now. It has a larger screen than both the original Switch and Lite models, with a 7-inch OLED display offering more vivid colors and greater contrast. The device also has a redesigned kickstand and TV dock, along with 64GB of internal storage. Whether you're investing in a Nintendo Switch for the first time, want to upgrade your current device or are buying a console as a gift, this deal makes it much more affordable. Just make sure to pick the color that you like best before ordering. Unfortunately, Amazon isn't currently discounting the Mario Edition.

Remember that there is currently no indicated end date for either of these new Switch deals, so they could end at any moment. Already missed out or just on the hunt for some cheap games and accessories? Our collection of the best Nintendo Switch deals is waiting to help save you money.