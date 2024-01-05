Bag a 4-Pack of Apple's Top-Rated AirTag Bluetooth Trackers for Just $79

When it comes to finding stuff you've lost, Apple AirTags are among the top-rated Bluetooth trackers around today. Apple's Find My network helps you locate anything from your keys to your wallet, and now you can save on a pack of four so you need never lose a thing again.

AirTags typically sell for $29 apiece, but right now you can snag a four-pack for just $79 at Amazon so long as you clip the in-screen coupon. There's no telling when this deal will sell out or expire, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Apple's AirTag trackers work seamlessly with your iPhone and the Find My app, with a super simple one-tap pairing process. You can then throw a tracker into a pocket as it is, or grab an AirTag accessory in order to clip them to keys, hook them onto a bag, stick them to your bike or attach them to anything else you want to keep track of.

Once set up, the AirTags will show up in the Find My app and show your items on a map so you can easily find them. If an item is in your vicinity, you can use the app to play a sound on the AirTag's tiny speaker to help you find it and use the Precision Finding feature to be guided to your lost possession. This is handy if you're just looking for your keys or wallet around the house, for example. If you lose an item further afield, you can put it in Lost Mode, which will then ping you if the AirTag is detected on the Find My network and allow you to add a message and include your phone number or email address.

Each AirTag is powered by a CR2032 coin battery, four of which are included with your purchase and which last around a year before you need to replace it. AirTags are IP67 water- and dust-resistant too, so you don't have to worry about them getting damaged if exposed to the elements.