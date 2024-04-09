Backbone Controller Discounts Transform Your Phone Into a Handheld Gaming Device

As wonderful as they are, carrying a Nintendo Switch or Valve Steam Deck everywhere you go can be a real pain. But you already have your phone with you, so why not play your games on that instead? Touchscreen gaming is fine, but you're going to need something like the Backbone One controller to get the most out of your portable gaming time. Backbone makes some of the best iPhone gaming controllers around, plus some options for Android owners, too.

These things are ideal for cloud gaming and more, and now you can pick one up from just $60 as part of the ongoing Target Circle Week festivities. That does mean that you need to be a member, but signing up is free and comes with plenty of perks. The deals end April 13.

This deal is available on both the black and white variants of the controller, with options available for USB-C and Lightning-powered devices, so make sure to pick the one that fits your type of phone.

The options available currently include:

Select prices are also matched at Amazon.

The Backbone One features responsive analog triggers and great, tactile buttons as well as clickable thumbsticks. All of this means the controller is perfect for cloud-based gaming and remotely play Xbox and PlayStation games. Just want to play the games installed on your phone instead? No problem -- this controller works great with those as well.

The controller comes with a port, so you can charge your phone while you're playing, and the free Backbone app makes quickly accessing your games and friends list super easy. You'll be enjoying the latest must-play games in no time.

Need to upgrade your phone to get the best gaming experience? Before you place your order anywhere else, be sure to check out our collection of the best phone deals.