Galaxy Z Flip 4 Preorder Quest 2: Still the Best Student Internet Discounts Best 55-Inch TV Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Nintendo Switch OLED Review Foldable iPhone? 41% Off 43-Inch Amazon Fire TV
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Back-to-School Supplies are Marked Down by Up to 63% at Amazon

Backpacks, mechanical pencils, markers, sticky notes, notebooks and more are all on sale.
2 min read
A Champion top-loading backpack, a Fortnite backpack and a Rocketbook notebook are displayed against a yellow background.
Amazon/CNET

It's back-to-school season, which means you can find a ton of deals for the things your children need to get back into the classroom. (It's not a bad time to stock up on office supplies, either.) 

Right now Amazon has discounted a ton of school supplies by as much as 63%. Take advantage of great deals on everything from scissors and Expo markers to binders and sticky notes, and much more -- including a wide selection of backpacks to keep it all together -- with prices starting as low as $2.

See at Amazon
Rocketbook

Rocketbook smart reusable notebook: $17

Save $17

This smart notebook can stop paper waste in its tracks and allows you to keep a digital file of all your most important notes. It measures in at 8.5 by 11 inches and features 32 pages of dotted grids that can be wiped down with a damp cloth when you're ready for your next big project. Once you write something up, use the free Rocketbook app, which is available on both iOS and Android, to send your handwritten notes to the cloud or in an email. You have to use a Pilot Frixion Pen, but that, along with a microfiber cloth, comes with your purchase.  

$17 at Amazon
Puma

Puma youth backpack and lunchbox bundle: $20

Save $15

This kid-sized backpack features multiple pockets and padded shoulder straps, as well as a detachable lunchbox. 

$20 at Amazon

Other school supplies deals:

There are many other supplies available at great prices, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Amazon.

Read more: Our Favorite Back-to-School Picks for 2022

Your dream home doesn't have to cost a fortune.

Use our CNET Shopping extension to compare prices, set price alerts or add coupons to your cart with a single click.