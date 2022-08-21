Back-to-School Savings: Up to 54% Off Bentgo Lunch Boxes, Backpacks and More

With summer winding down, it's time to finish up all your back-to-school shopping. And if you're hoping to branch out from the classic PB&J school lunches this year, you might want to grab one of these Bentgo lunch boxes while they're on sale. Today only, Amazon is offering up to 54% off a huge selection of Bentgo kids lunch boxes, backpacks and food storage containers, with prices starting at just $14. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The topped our list of the best lunch boxes and backpacks to take back to school this year. It features two kid-friendly latches to prevent any leaks, is 100% BPA free and is dishwasher safe for an easy clean up. They come in tons of different colors and styles, and you can pick one up for 50% off today, dropping the price down to just $20. Or, for just $24, you could up for the . It has four compartments as well as a removeable ice pack to keep meals and snacks cool on the go.

Bentgo makes more than just lunch boxes, too. There's also a selection of backpacks and bags on sale as well. This has an insulated compartment designed specifically for a Bentgo lunch boxes, and right now you can pick it up for just $28 in select colors, $22 off the usual price. There are also deals on smaller and , and some that are perfect for heating up leftovers.