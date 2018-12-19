Baby Alive Forest Tales Doll for $29 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Baby Alive Once Upon a Baby Forest Tales Doll in Emma or Luna for $29. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $31 off list and the lowest price we could find. This doll comes with one outfit and a range of accessories.
Orders placed with free shipping by 2 pm local time on December 20 are expected to arrive in time for Christmas.
