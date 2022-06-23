Time's Running Out to Shop B&H's Mega Deal Zone Event With Prime Day-Like Prices

B&H's latest three-day Mega Deal Zone event has deals on computers, photo and video equipment, studio lighting and much more. The retailer hosts these sales every once in a while, putting some of its bestsellers on sale for extreme discounts. The event runs through today, June 23, which happens to be the beginning of Amazon's early Prime Day deals.
The sale has plenty to offer from 50% off laptops to $1,500 off televisions. For those that aren't looking for big-ticket items, there are plenty of accessories on sale to enhance your tech. Memory cards, screen protectors, tripods and cleaning products start at just $2. Some of the discounts won't show until you place the item in your cart. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals below.
Laptops and accessories
- Asus 13.3-inch Zenbook Flip S13 two-in-one laptop: $999 (save $550)
- Acer 14-inch Swift notebook: $679 (save $620)
- Dell 24-inch 10-Point touchscreen: $339 (save $110)
- Case Logic 16-inch laptop sleeve: $10 (save $18)
- Crucial 2TB internal SSD: $200 (save $30)
Photography
- SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro memory card: $145 (save $55)
- Lexar 128GB two-pack memory card: $63 (save $36)
- Sensei optics care and cleaning kit: $13 (save $12)
- Bolt macro ring light: $40 (save $30)
Videography
- Snaptain foldable drone: $100 (save $100)
- Oben magnetic mount kit with mini ball head: $14 (save $9)
- Sunpak compact video light: $10 (save $30)
- Lume cube panel pro: $130 (save $100)
Audio
- JVC bluetooth in-ear headphones: $40 (save $60)
- Polsen studio monitor headphones: $15 (save $15)
- Ausonds wireless in-ear headphones: $30 (save $170)
- Bose Soundbar 700: $569 (save $230)