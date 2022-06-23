Early Prime Day Deals MacBook Pro M2 Review 4th of July Mattress Deals 50% Off Pet Supplies Free $10 to Spend on Prime Day
Deals

Time's Running Out to Shop B&H's Mega Deal Zone Event With Prime Day-Like Prices

These deals will expire at midnight tonight, so be sure to get your orders in before it's too late.

B&H's latest three-day Mega Deal Zone event has deals on computers, photo and video equipment, studio lighting and much more. The retailer hosts these sales every once in a while, putting some of its bestsellers on sale for extreme discounts. The event runs through today, June 23, which happens to be the beginning of Amazon's early Prime Day deals.

The sale has plenty to offer from 50% off laptops to $1,500 off televisions. For those that aren't looking for big-ticket items, there are plenty of accessories on sale to enhance your tech. Memory cards, screen protectors, tripods and cleaning products start at just $2. Some of the discounts won't show until you place the item in your cart. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals below.

Laptops and accessories

Acer 13.5-inch Swift 3 laptop
$479 at B&H

Photography

SanDisk 256GB SDXC memory card
$45 at B&H Photo

Videography

Blackmagic design ATEM mini extreme
$995 at B&H

Audio

JBL Charge 4 portable speaker
$100 at B&H