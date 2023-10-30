B&H Knocks Up to $2,900 Off M1 Macs Ahead of Apple's 'Scary Fast' Event

Apple might be getting ready to launch new Macs as part of its 'Scary Fast' event later today, but you don't have to wait that long to pick up a super-speedy computer at a great price. B&H Photo is offering some deep discounts across the MacBook Pro and Mac Studio lineups, not to mention the MacBook Air. And all you have to do is get your order in now before it's too late.

These deals are all available today with some huge savings to be had. The best deal gets you a whopping $2,900 off, making the well-specced and upgraded M1 Ultra Mac Studio just $5,099.

That Mac Studio price might sound like a lot, but you also get a lot of computer. There's the M1 Ultra chip of course, but that's paired with 128GB of RAM and an 8TB SSD which should be more than enough for even the most demanding of users.

Looking to pick up a great portable Mac? A tricked-out 16-inch MacBook Pro is available in two different colors for just $2,900 which gets you a saving of $1,900 -- and all without having to remember to enter any discount codes or clip any coupons, too. There are plenty of other options available including discounts on 14-inch MacBook Pro models and the 13-inch MacBook Air.