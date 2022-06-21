Amazon Prime Day Best VPNs in 2022 How Solar Panels Save Money Recession-Proof Your Finances Sleep Supplements Beyond Melatonin
Deals

B&H Gets In on the Early Prime Day Fun With Its Own 3-Day Mega Deal Zone Event

Save hundreds on over a thousand different products during this sale.

B&H has announced a three-day Mega Deal Zone event with deals on computers, photo and video equipment, studio lighting and much more. The retailer hosts these sales every once in a while, putting some of its best-sellers on sale for extreme discounts. The event runs from June 21 to June 23, which happens to be the beginning of Amazon's early Prime Day deals.

The sale has plenty to offer from 50% off laptops to $1,500 off televisions. For those that aren't looking for big-ticket items, there are plenty of accessories on sale to enhance your tech. Memory cards, screen protectors, tripods and cleaning products start at just $2. Some of the discounts won't show until you place the item in your cart. We've rounded up some of our favorite deals below.

Laptops and accessories

Acer 13.5-inch Swift 3 Notebook - Silver
$479 at B&H

Photography

SanDisk 256GB SDXC memory card
$45 at B&H Photo

Videography

Blackmagic design ATEM mini extreme
$995 at B&H

Audio

JBL Charge 4 portable speaker
$100 at B&H