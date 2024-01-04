Display More of Your Favorite Photos with Aura Frames' Buy Two, Save $15 Sale

Looking through photos is a great way to remember 2023 and years prior, but why display one image when you can enjoy a rotating display of pictures? Smart frames do just that, allowing you to upload and show dozens of your favorite memories. Top-rated smart frame brand Aura is making it less expensive for you to relive the good times with its current sale: Buy any two frames, and get $15 off your order.

Aura frames come in an array of sizes and styles, including the 10.1-inch Carver and the 15-inch Walden. Aura's Carver has a 10.1-inch screen with a freestanding 10.5-inch frame, making it a great size for a bookshelf. It has a 1,280- x 800-pixel resolution, although it's landscape only, so go for one of the other options if you want portrait mode. The Carver also has a speaker in the back for video and a fabric power cord. The Carver is priced at $149, meaning you'll pay $283 instead of $298 if you opt for two frames.

If you want something with a higher resolution, the Mason Luxe has a 9-inch 2K display. It can switch between portrait and landscape, so it's more versatile, and its size makes it perfect for a desktop or other nook. It still has a speaker for video, too. You can grab the Mason Luxe for $249.

The $15 savings is applied automatically at checkout, and you can mix and match what frames you want to buy. You'll also get free shipping. While this may not be the biggest discount we've seen from Aura, it might be enough to justify buying that frame you thought about gifting a relative or distant friend. The best part? Photos upload instantly, and you can surprise your loved one throughout the year by adding new images to their frame even if you're 2,000 miles away.