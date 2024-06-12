Attention Mac Users: Edit Your PDFs Without Any Hassle for Just $80

Editing PDFs can be a struggle sometimes, especially if you don't have an Adobe Acrobat subscription. That subscription is $13 per month, and while it might not seem like a lot, it adds up. Even more so if you plan on keeping this subscription for a long time. Luckily, we've got you covered with a more affordable option. PDF Expert is a great alternative to Adobe Acrobat for Mac users and can perform just about all the same functions. You can fix typos, remove text, update numbers add entire paragraphs and much more.

Right now you can score lifetime access to PDF Expert for just $80. Say goodbye to recurring subscription fees. Normally retailing for $140, this deal offers a 42% savings. Keep in mind that this deal is only available for new Mac users. If this piqued your interest, we suggest acting now before this deal expires.

Editing a PDF on a Mac can be a struggle. Oftentimes, it requires using third-party software to get the job done. These software options usually have annoying monthly fees as well. PDF Expert is your solution to this problem.

This software has so many features such as changing any text and adding images, graphs and links. This is also great for those who have multiple people working on the PDF as you can add notes and comments on the document. Additionally, you can merge or split PDFs. There is even an AI-powered enhancement feature to help you clean up scans of documents and remove distortions and shadows that may appear.

