AtmosFlare 3D Printing Pen Set for $14 + free shipping

That Daily Deal offers the AtmosFlare 3D Printing Pen Set for $14.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, excluding the below mention. The set includes a 3D printing pen, one red and one blue 3D ink cartridge, and four pen tips. One AA battery is required, included. Deal ends December 21.

A close price: BHFO via eBay offers it for $14.71 with free shipping.

