At-Home Specialty Drinks Are a Breeze With This Incredible Nespresso Bundle Deal

Morning coffee is essential for many of us, but a visit to your local barista isn't always on the table if you're on a schedule or trying to make the most of your budget. You can get your daily brew, along with specialty drinks, including espresso, right at home. Right now, QVC is offering a bundle deal that includes the versatile Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker, a frother, 12 coffee capsules and a voucher for a $50 credit at Nespresso for just $170. That saves you $60 on the Amazon price, which doesn't even include the extra credit voucher.

The Vertuo Next not only brews regular coffee, but it can also make lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more from your own kitchen. It comes equipped with six different brew size presets, including 5-ounce, 8-ounce, 12-ounce and 18-ounce options for coffee, as well as 1.35-ounce and 2.7-ounce selections for single or double espresso shots, respectively. This maker also rotates each capsule as it's brewing to create a rich crema on top. Plus, the large 37-ounce water reservoir is a convenience that means you won't have to refill it every time you crave a cup of joe.

We don't expect this deal to last for long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. And if this is your first time shopping with QVC, you can also score an extra $15 off your first order when you use the promo code NEW2024 at checkout.

If you want to see other options, we've rounded up plenty of other coffee and espresso maker deals worth checking out.