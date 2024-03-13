X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

At-Home Specialty Drinks Are a Breeze With This Incredible Nespresso Bundle Deal

Coffee lovers can nab the Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker, a milk frother, free coffee and a $50 Nespresso credit for just $170 at QVC.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee/espresso maker and frother are displayed against a blue background.
Nespresso/CNET

Morning coffee is essential for many of us, but a visit to your local barista isn't always on the table if you're on a schedule or trying to make the most of your budget. You can get your daily brew, along with specialty drinks, including espresso, right at home. Right now, QVC is offering a bundle deal that includes the versatile Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker, a frother, 12 coffee capsules and a voucher for a $50 credit at Nespresso for just $170. That saves you $60 on the Amazon price, which doesn't even include the extra credit voucher. 

See at QVC

The Vertuo Next not only brews regular coffee, but it can also make lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos and more from your own kitchen. It comes equipped with six different brew size presets, including 5-ounce, 8-ounce, 12-ounce and 18-ounce options for coffee, as well as 1.35-ounce and 2.7-ounce selections for single or double espresso shots, respectively. This maker also rotates each capsule as it's brewing to create a rich crema on top. Plus, the large 37-ounce water reservoir is a convenience that means you won't have to refill it every time you crave a cup of joe.

We don't expect this deal to last for long, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. And if this is your first time shopping with QVC, you can also score an extra $15 off your first order when you use the promo code NEW2024 at checkout.

If you want to see other options, we've rounded up plenty of other coffee and espresso maker deals worth checking out.

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. And peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Kitchen and Household Guides

Appliances