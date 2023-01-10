At 91% Off, You'll Regret Missing Out on This Microsoft Office 2021 License for Just $30

It's time to say goodbye to monthly fees and hello to an affordable one-time payment.

There's a good chance that you've used Microsoft's Word, Outlook, Excel and other Office programs at some point or another in your daily life before. They're used by tons of business and organizations, but if you need access on your personal computer, a license can be pretty pricey.

Lifetime access to the 2021 professional suite of Office apps would typically cost you a whopping $349. But right now, StackSocial is offering a chance to grab a lifetime license for just $30, which is over 90% off the usual price, and matches the all-time lowest price we've seen. And this license is a one-time purchase, which means you can ditch the subscription (with recurring charges) that Microsoft offers for these essential apps.

This deal is available for a few more days, though we've already seen both the Windows and the Mac variants sell out (and be restocked) so be sure to grab one now before the discount is gone for good.

Microsoft This wildly popular offer for a Microsoft Office lifetime license is still available for $30. It's available for both Mac and Windows, so be sure to grab the right one for the computer that you use regularly. Microsoft Office for Windows: $30

Microsoft Office for Mac: $30

StackSocial's deal is a phenomenal bargain when compared to the online that costs $10 per month or $100 a year. There is a free online version of Microsoft Office, too, but it has far fewer features.

While the price almost seems too good to be true, we tried it ourselves, and it worked like a charm. (The two big caveats: You get a single key -- which only works on a single computer -- and there's no Microsoft OneDrive Cloud Storage included.) But at a price this good, this deal is sure to sell out fast, so take the plunge while you can.