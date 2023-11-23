X
At Just $15, Our Favorite Budget Wi-Fi Extender Is a Black Friday Must-Buy

Make this the last Black Friday that your home Wi-Fi doesn't quite reach that one room.

Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
TP-Link Wi-Fi Extender
You shouldn't have to deal with Wi-Fi dead spots, and now is your chance to be rid of them for good. Make this the last Black Friday with spotty Wi-Fi by taking advantage of this special TP-Link Wi-Fi extender deal.

Right now you can save a full $20 on a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender if you place your order at Amazon and remember to clip the on-page coupon. Do that, and the normal $35 asking price will be slashed to just $15. That's money well spent, but remember that these kinds of deals are unlikely to stick around for long.

Just plug this Wi-Fi extender into a spare AC outlet to get up and running. It connects to both the 5GHz and 2.4GHz networks that your internet router already provides, and setup is a breeze.

There's a reason this is one of our favorite budget Wi-Fi extenders and part of that is its party trick -- this extender includes an Ethernet port so you can plug things like game consoles, smart home hubs and more into it for an even more reliable connection. In terms of wireless, you can expect up to AC750 speeds across up to 30 devices.

