At Just $14, Our Favorite Budget Wi-Fi Extender Is a Post-Cyber Monday Must-Buy
Banish Wi-Fi dead zones from your home this holiday season.
You shouldn't have to deal with Wi-Fi dead spots, and now is your chance to be rid of them for good. Right now you can save over $20 on a TP-Link Wi-Fi extender if you place your order at Amazon and remember to clip the on-page coupon. Do that, and the normal $35 asking price will be slashed to just $14. That's money well spent, but remember that this kind of deal is unlikely to stick around for long now that Cyber Monday is over.
Just plug this Wi-Fi extender into a spare AC outlet to get up and running. It connects to both the 5GHz and 2.4GHz networks that your internet router already provides, and setup is a breeze.
There's a reason this is one of our favorite budget Wi-Fi extenders, and part of that is its party trick: This extender includes an Ethernet port so you can plug things like game consoles, smart home hubs and more into it for an even more reliable connection. In terms of wireless, you can expect up to AC750 speeds across up to 30 devices.
And for even more bargains, be sure to check out our list of the best Cyber Monday deals under $25 that are still available.
More Cyber Monday deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.
- Cyber Monday 2023 Live Blog: The Very Best Sales and Deals Happening Now
- These Are the Best Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon We've Found So Far
- Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale: Xbox and More Hit New Low Prices
- Apple Cyber Monday Deals: New All-time Lows on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad and More
- From ZDNet: The Best Cyber Monday 2023 Deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and More
Cyber Monday deals by category
- The Best Cyber Monday Phone Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday TV Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals (starting at $179)
- The Best Cyber Monday AirPods Deals (starting under $80)
- The Best Cyber Monday iPad Deals (starting under $230)
- The Best Cyber Monday PS5 Deals
- The Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals
Cyber Monday deals by price
Home Internet Guides
Internet Providers by City
- Best Internet Providers in Los Angeles
- Best Internet Providers in New York City
- Best Internet Providers in Chicago
- Best Internet Providers in San Francisco
- Best Internet Providers in Seattle
Internet Providers and Services
Internet Routers
Helpful Internet Resources