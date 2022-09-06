iPhone 14 Best Laptops Labor Day Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Surfshark VPN Best Cameras iPhone 14 vs. 13 Best iPhone VPN
Deals

Asus Gaming Gear Is Now up to 38% Off on Amazon

Grab headphones, monitors, graphics chips, keyboards and more during this sale.

If you take gaming seriously, chances are you either have high-quality gaming gear or you need some for the experience that you truly want. Whatever the case may be, you might want to check out these great deals on Asus gaming products happening right now on Amazon.

See at Amazon

These products start as low as $22 and include limited-edition options like this Gundam Wing mousepad (save $8) and this Gundam Wing gaming mouse for $54 (save $16). Asus is also offering monitors for as low as $149 like the 23.8-inch 1080-pixel TUF gaming monitor (save $30). Other great gaming accessories include a $40 slip-free and spill-resistant gaming pad (save $10) as well as a Strix Go Core white gaming headset for $50 (save $30). Check out some other great deals below.

Asus Prime X570-P Ryzen 3 processor
$130 at Amazon
Asus ROG Strix Scope NX deluxe gaming keyboard
$100 at Amazon
Asus TUF wireless gaming headset
$70 at Amazon
Asus ProArt 31.5-inch monitor
$379 at Amazon

