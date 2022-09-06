Asus Gaming Gear Is Now up to 38% Off on Amazon

If you take gaming seriously, chances are you either have high-quality gaming gear or you need some for the experience that you truly want. Whatever the case may be, you might want to check out these great deals on Asus gaming products happening right now on Amazon.
These products start as low as $22 and include limited-edition options like this Gundam Wing mousepad (save $8) and this Gundam Wing gaming mouse for $54 (save $16). Asus is also offering monitors for as low as $149 like the 23.8-inch 1080-pixel TUF gaming monitor (save $30). Other great gaming accessories include a $40 slip-free and spill-resistant gaming pad (save $10) as well as a Strix Go Core white gaming headset for $50 (save $30). Check out some other great deals below.