Arrested Development Banana Stand Bobblehead for $4 + free shipping

TVStoreOnline via Walmart offers the Arrested Development Banana Stand Bobblehead for $3.95 with free shipping. It charges at least double this price at other online marketplaces. We know that there's always money in the banana stand, but it's unclear if that truth extends to bobblehead replicas. (Feel free to buy this and take it apart, then tell us what you find.)



By the way, it's May the 4th, also known as Cinco de Cuatro. Here's one way to celebrate the holiday.