  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Aqua Lily The Pad 17x6ft. Floating Foam Mat from $380 + free shipping

Aqua Lily The Pad 17x6ft. Floating Foam Mat from $380 + free shipping

Published: 3 hours ago / Buy Now
$380 Buy Now

Costco offers its members the Aqua Lily The Pad 17-Foot x 6-Foot Floating Foam Mat for $379.99 with free shipping. (Non-members pay $18.99 more.) That's the lowest price we could find by $81. It's made of UV-resistant foam and can support up to 7 adults (or a max of 1,200 lbs., evenly distributed).

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!