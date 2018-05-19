Aqua Lily The Pad 17x6ft. Floating Foam Mat from $380 + free shipping

Costco offers its members the Aqua Lily The Pad 17-Foot x 6-Foot Floating Foam Mat for $379.99 with free shipping. (Non-members pay $18.99 more.) That's the lowest price we could find by $81. It's made of UV-resistant foam and can support up to 7 adults (or a max of 1,200 lbs., evenly distributed).
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!