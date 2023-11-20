Apple's USB-C AirPods Pro 2 Are Back Down to Their Best Price Ever

Apple's AirPods Pro are among the very best wireless earbuds on the market right now and the USB-C version builds on a winning formula. A USB-C connector isn't the only addition, however, with Apple making other improvements including better dust resistance and lossless audio support for the upcoming Vision Pro VR headset.

The updated AirPods Pro have only been on sale for a few months at this point but we've already seen a number of discounts. This latest $60 saving is a match for lowest we've ever seen them go, making this a great time to treat yourself to true wireless audio from one of the biggest names in the game. Amazon's $189 price might not stick around for long though so keep that in mind here.

Alongside the updated features the AirPods Pro offer some of the best noise-canceling capabilities you'll find on a pair of earbuds and have a built-in transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Plus, they will automatically optimize volume based on your environment. iPhone users will also get access to exclusive features like personalized spatial audio and hands-free Siri access. And the AirPods Pro 2 boast Qi wireless charging and have an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours on a single charge (with the charging case).

