Apple's New M2-Powered Mac Mini Is Down to Just $549

The Mac Mini is one of our favorite desktop PCs and continues to be the cheapest way to get in on the Mac ecosystem. And right now, Amazon is making the Mac Mini even more affordable with , dropping the entry-level machine down to a record low of $549. B&H is , too.

If you're already set up with a display and a keyboard and mouse you like, the recently released Mac Mini could make for the perfect desktop upgrade with plug-and-play connectivity and easy-to-use MacOS software. The 2023 Mac Mini M2 is available in a few different configurations at Amazon, all of which are discounted.

The entry-level M2 model with a 256GB SSD is down to $549, from $599, or you can opt for a 512GB SSD for $749, down from $799. Each features Apple's M2 chip with its eight-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 8GB of RAM. You'll also benefit from two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E and gigabit Ethernet. For day-to-day use as a home office or family computer, this machine is plenty powerful and has great connectivity, plus the option of an upgraded SSD can give you more space for storing family photos and videos.

Unfortunately, the more powerful M2 Pro-equipped Mac Mini model isn't seeing the same price break right now, though it has been as much as $49 off in recent weeks.