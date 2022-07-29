Apple's MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro Chip Hit New Lows, With Up to $350 Off

If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, your patience is being rewarded today with some of the best MacBook deals we've seen to date. Apple's MacBook Pro models with its powerful M1 Pro chip have had prices slashed at Best Buy with as much as $350 taken off their regular prices. The My Best Buy member-exclusive markdowns apply to both and versions and make for the lowest prices ever on these machines.

If you want Apple's largest laptop, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the very fellow. It packs in a gorgeous 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Inside, the devices are powered by Apple's M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU and 16GB of RAM. Both the 512GB and 1TB configurations are at Best Buy right now -- a better price than during Prime Day earlier this month.

On the smaller side, the more portable 14-inch MacBook Pro is available for at Best Buy, which is $300 off. That's the lowest we've seen this machine go and the is discounted by even more at $350 off. Both machines are also running Apple's M1 Pro chip with 16GB of RAM.

There's no telling how long these deals will last, so it's best to place your order as soon as possible if you want to get in on the current savings. As mentioned, the full discount on each laptop is exclusively available to , though it's free to sign up for a membership, making it well worth doing. If you're not seeing the full savings, make sure you're logged in with your My Best Buy account.