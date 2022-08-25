iPhone 14 Event Sept. 7 Fitbit's Cheapest Band Galaxy Watch 5 Health Tracking Organic Food Online 'Top Gun: Maverick' on Digital 40% Off HBO Max Alienware x15 R2 Review Waffle Makers
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement | How we test computers
Deals

Apple's MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro Chip Are Back on Sale at Amazon With Up to $300 Off

If you want one of Apple's most powerful portables machines, now's your chance to save big.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro
Apple

The M1 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models are among the best MacBooks Apple offers but the blend of power and portability they provide doesn't come cheap. Though Apple tends not to offer any MacBook deals directly, there are plenty of places to buy its laptops that do. And right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering some of the best prices to date on both the 14-inch and 16-inch variants, with discounts as steep as $300. 

See at Amazon
See at Best Buy

If you're in the market for a big-screen laptop, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is the largest Apple makes. It features a gorgeous 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The machines seeing the steepest $300 discounts at both retailers are powered by Apple's M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU and 16GB of RAM. Both 512GB and 1TB models have prices slashed right now. If you particularly need the extra power afforded by Apple's M1 Max chip, higher-spec configurations are available with a $150 markdown at Amazon.

On the smaller side, the more portable 14-inch MacBook Pro is available for as little as $1,799 at both retailers, which is $200 off the regular price for the 512GB model. Go for the 1TB version and you'll save $300. Both machines are running Apple's M1 Pro chip with 16GB of RAM.

There's no telling how long these deals will last, so it's best to place your order as soon as possible if you want to get in on the current savings.