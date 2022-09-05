Apple's MacBook Air M2 Returns to All-Time Amazon Low With This $100 Discount

For years now, the MacBook Air has been the go-to option for those looking for a more affordable portable Apple computer but, in 2022, the entry price of the popular laptop rose significantly. Though the M1 model is still available, Apple increased the MacBook Air's starting price with the unveiling of the redesigned MacBook Air M2. That's not great if you wants to upgrade to the latest model, but there's a rare opportunity to right now, which could help soften the blow. The $100 markdown applies to the popular midnight and space gray colours and it's the best MacBook Air M2 deal around currently, even matching Apple's education-exclusive pricing.

The 2022 MacBook Air model has seen as a complete design overhaul, now featuring a larger and brighter 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display and thinner profile. Inside, it's powered by Apple's all-new M2 chip which allows for a performance bump of up to 40% and battery life as long as 18 hours, according to Apple. The model on sale at Amazon features a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. Other notable improvements include a 1080p FaceTime camera, a four-speaker sound system with support for Spatial Audio and support for Apple's innovative MagSafe charging cable.

Amazon's sale has no official end date so the $100 discount could disappear at any moment. The price cut is also being .