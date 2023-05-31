Apple's M2 iPad Pro Is $99 Off Right Now at Amazon

If you want the best tablet on the market for creative use cases, the iPad Pro M2 is the one to get. The latest flagship iPad model packs in a ton of power, but its top-tier features come at a price. Thankfully, right now you can cut that price down by a decent amount at Amazon, where the 12.9-inch device is seeing a $99 discount. With prices from $1,000, this is about as low as we've ever seen the newest iPad Pro go, meaning this isn't a deal to be missed if you've been waiting on an iPad Pro M2 deal.

The 2022 iPad Pro received some significant internal spec bumps with the upgraded M2 chip and Wi-Fi 6E support. According to Apple, CPU performance is improved by 15% compared to the previous-gen M1 chip, with 35% better graphics performance. There's also a new hover experience for the Apple Pencil with the stylus being detected up to 12 mm above the display and unlocking new ways of working.

On the back, there's a dual camera setup with 12-megapixel wide and 10-megapixel ultrawide lenses plus a lidar sensor. Other high-end features like Face ID and a USB-C connector with support for Thunderbolt/USB 4 are also on board. And being the larger, 12.9-inch model, this iPad Pro benefits from Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display technology that allows for increased brightness and contrast, ideal for viewing and editing HDR content. That's in addition to accurate colors with True Tone and a high refresh rate with ProMotion.