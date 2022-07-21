Apple's MacBook Pro Models With M1 Pro Chip Hit New Lows, With Up to $300 Off

If you've been holding out for a steep discount on Apple's top-tier MacBook Pro models, Amazon is rewarding your patience today with MacBook deals the likes of which we've never seen before. Apple's various M1 Pro MacBook Pro models have had prices slashed there by as much as $300. The markdowns apply to both and versions and make for the best prices we've seen to date on these machines.

If you want Apple's largest laptop, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is for you. It packs in a gorgeous 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. Inside, the devices are powered by Apple's M1 Pro chip with a 10‑core CPU, 16‑core GPU and 16GB of RAM. Both the 512GB and 1TB configurations are at Amazon right now making them more affordable than during the official Prime Day sale earlier this month.

On the smaller side, the more portable 14-inch MacBook Pro is available for , which is $250 off. The best 14-inch deal, however, is on the 1TB model, which has its price today and is down to a new record low. That machine is also running Apple's M1 Pro chip with its 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, as well as 16GB of RAM.

There's no telling how long the current Amazon deals will last, though some configurations are already starting to see shipping times slip. It's possible the machines will go on backorder at these new low prices or the deals may simply expire.