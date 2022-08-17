Apple's M1-Powered MacBook Air Is $850 Today Only (Save $150)

In recent years, Apple's MacBook Air has been a top pick for those favoring portability thanks to its thin and light design. In 2020, the machine was revolutionized with Apple silicon, upping the power and adding hours of battery life without increasing in bulk or price.

Though the 2020 MacBook Air M1 has since been replaced by 2022's MacBook Air M2, it's still one of the best MacBooks you can buy today and doesn't require that you spend $1,200 or more to get one. In fact, today only, you can at Best Buy, dropping its price to just $850.

This 2020 MacBook Air comes equipped with a 13.3-inch display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and is powered by the aforementioned M1 Apple silicon. It combines portability and power into a great package that's sure to impress. It can easily handle everyday tasks such as email, web browsing, photo editing and even more resource-intensive things like video editing and casual gaming. It will run Apple's latest operating system, MacOS Ventura, when it releases this fall. The battery should last for up to 18 hours before needing to be recharged.

Best Buy's MacBook deal is only available until the end of the day so be sure to get your order in while the discounted price is still available.