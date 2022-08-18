Apple's M1 Mac Mini Hits an All-Time Low of $570 on Amazon Right Now

When Apple came out with its new Mac Mini in 2020, it featured the company's own M1 Chip at an entry price of $699. The model kept its previous design and still offered 8th-gen Intel core i5 and i7 options. While prices for the Mini have fluctuated about $50 in the past year, Amazon is at checkout.

This 2020 Mac Mini boasts an 8-core CPU that helps you fly through workflows, an 8-core GPU with improved graphics, 8GB of unified memory and a 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. All of this is packed into a 7.7-inch square design so you can ditch the computer towers and save on space.

With the M1 chip, the Mac Mini can take on intensive tasks while using 60% less energy than the previous generation. It comes with two lightning-fast Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit Ethernet. All you need to do is grab a display with this to elevate your computing experience for less.