Apple's M1 iPad Air Plummets to All-Time Low Price After M2 Unveiling

The M1 iPad Air might no longer be the latest and greatest that Apple has to offer, but it's still a strong option for tablet buyers. The new M2 iPad Air offers an improved chip and other tweaks, but the M1 iPad Air is still plenty fast enough for most people. If you're planning on using apps, playing games and streaming media, you'll still be well served by the M1 model. And right now, you can save $200 on one.

In terms of specifications, the iPad Air still has plenty going for it in 2024. It features an edge-to-edge, 11-inch Liquid Retina display and support for Touch ID via the power button. And all-day battery life that ensures you won't be reaching for this tablet's USB-C charging cable all that often.

We have to talk about that M1 chip, too. It's super fast and will chew through games, apps and anything else you can throw at it, while support for the Apple Pencil makes this a good tablet for note-takers and would-be artists.

We don't know for how long this deal is going to last, but it isn't every day you get to save $200 on an Apple tablet. Looking for a slightly different iPad? Be sure to check out our list of the best iPad deals if you're on the hunt for something smaller or bigger, like the iPad Mini and iPad Pro. We've also put together a list of the best M2 iPad Air deals for those who absolutely must have the new hotness.