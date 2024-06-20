Apple's M1 iPad Air Is Yours for Just $399 This Walmart Plus Week

While the new M2 iPad Air brings with it a new chip and a tweaked design, there is no denying that the M1 iPad Air still has more than enough to offer most people. It's still an incredibly fast tablet that won't struggle to play the latest games and run the best apps. It's also currently just $399 at Walmart, thanks to the ongoing Walmart Plus Week festivities. It's a price that's being matched at Best Buy, too.

The iPad Air still has a lot going for it in 2024. It has an edge-to-edge, 11-inch Liquid Retina display and support for Touch ID via the power button. And all-day battery life that ensures you won't be reaching for this tablet's USB-C charging cable all that often.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

We have to talk about that M1 chip too. It's superfast and will chew through games, apps and anything else you can throw at it, while support for the Apple Pencil makes this a good tablet for note-takers and would-be artists.

We don't know for how long this deal is going to last, but it isn't every day you get to save big on an Apple tablet. Looking for a slightly different model? Be sure to check out our list of the best iPad deals if you're on the hunt for something smaller or bigger, like the iPad Mini and iPad Pro. We've also put together a list of the best M2 iPad Air deals for those who absolutely must have the new hotness.

Read more: Fourth of July Sales 2024: Big Deals for the Next Holiday