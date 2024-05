Apple's M1 iPad Air Is $200 Off for Memorial Day

While the new M2 iPad Air offers an improved chip and other tweaks, there's no denying the strength of the M1 iPad Air, especially for those in the Apple ecosystem already. It's still plenty fast for most tasks and can be used for games, streaming and more comfortably. It's also currently just $399 at Walmart thanks to this Memorial Day deal. It's a price that was available at Amazon briefly but has now sold out, though you can still save $150 on the higher-capacity model there.

The iPad Air still has a lot going for it in 2024. It has an edge-to-edge, 11-inch Liquid Retina display and support for Touch ID via the power button. And all-day battery life that ensures you won't be reaching for this tablet's USB-C charging cable all that often.

We have to talk about that M1 chip too. It's super fast and will chew through games, apps and anything else you can throw at it, while support for the Apple Pencil makes this a good tablet for note-takers and would-be artists.

We don't know for how long this deal is going to last, but it isn't every day you get to save big on an Apple tablet. Looking for a slightly different model? Be sure to check out our list of the best iPad deals if you're on the hunt for something smaller or bigger, like the iPad Mini and iPad Pro. We've also put together a list of the best M2 iPad Air deals for those who absolutely must have the new hotness.

