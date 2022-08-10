Apple's M1 iMac Is $149 Off at Amazon Right Now

Whether you've shifted to more at-home work over the past couple of years or you're ready to replace an aging family computer, Apple's M1 iMac is a great choice for a desktop machine. The 24-inch all-in-one actually tops our list of the best desktop computers thanks to its superfast M1 chip and gorgeous screen and, right now, you can . Available in a range of colors, the eight-core model is down to just $1,350 there with the final savings being reflected at checkout.

At only 11.5mm thick, this latest-model iMac packs a lot of power into a sleek, compact package. It comes equipped with Apple's cutting-edge M1 processor, with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU, plus 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM for powerful, lighting-fast performance. The screen is a vivid 24-inch Retina Display with stunning 4.5K resolution and True Tone support. The machine also features an integrated 1080p FaceTime camera, two Thunderbolt ports, Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, support for Wi-Fi 6 and more. As this is the eight-core variant, you'll benefit from two additional USB-C ports and gigabit ethernet support, too.

Deals on Apple devices are infrequent and this is the best price you'll find out there at the moment. There's no expiration listed, so this offer could switch off at any time. If you're hoping to get your hands on one at this price, you should get your order in sooner rather than later.