Apple's Latest M3 MacBook Air Reaches Record-Low Price on Amazon

If you're in the market for a new laptop and want to get something that's thin and light yet supremely quick, you don't need to look much further than Apple's newest M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Air or the larger 15-inch version. Both are among the best laptops in their class, and the go-to for students and professionals alike.

Right now, we are seeing record-low prices on Amazon, a deal you don't want to miss. The M3 13-inch MacBook Air is available starting at $899 for the 256GB model, a $200 discount, and the15-inch M3 MacBook Air starts at $1,129 for the 256GB model, a savings of $170. Amazon deals come and go, so we suggest jumping on this deal right away.

These latest MacBook Air models include a gorgeous 13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and an M3 chip that sports an eight-core CPU and an eight-core GPU.

However, there are a variety of configurations available, all of which are on discount. You can choose from 8GB or 16GB of RAM, with either 256GB or 512GB of SSD storage. Color options include black and three different shades of silver, but exact available colors can fluctuate quite a bit on Amazon. With prices this low, you may just want to get whatever is in stock.

Here are all of the deals on the M3 MacBook Air at Amazon right now:

Other features and specifications of note include a 1080p FaceTime HD selfie camera and a Magic Keyboard with built-in Touch ID sensor for biometric authentication and Apple Pay.

