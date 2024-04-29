Apple's Latest iPad Air Plummets to New Record Low Price With $200 Off Today Only

Apple's current iPad Air model is the 5th-gen M1 iPad Air, and although there are rumors of an updated M2 version coming as soon as May 7, that's all yet to be confirmed. Regardless, the M1 iPad Air is still a great option and it's plenty fast enough for most people doing most of the things people tend to use iPads for -- apps, games and media streaming. And right now, you can save up to $200 off yours. You'll need to act fast though, these prices are only valid for the rest of today, April 29.

In terms of specifications, the iPad Air has plenty going for it. That all starts with the almost 11-inch Liquid Retina display and continues with support for Touch ID via the power button. The edge-to-edge display gives the iPad Air a thoroughly modern look and feel, as does the all-day battery life that ensures you won't be reaching for this tablet's USB-C charging cable all that often.

We have to talk about that M1 chip, too. It's super fast and will chew through games, apps and anything else you can throw at it, while support for the Apple Pencil makes this a go-to tablet for note-takers and artists alike.

We don't know for how long this deal is going to last, but it isn't every day you get to save $200 on an Apple tablet. Still not convinced? Best Buy will also throw in a number of free services including Apple TV Plus and others.

