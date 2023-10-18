X
Apple's Latest 14-Inch MacBook Pro Sees a $200 Discount at B&H

Here's your chance to add Apple's M2 Pro-powered laptop to your desk for less.

Oliver Haslam Writer
Apple's latest MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy and today's your chance to put one of the 14-inch models on your desk while saving $200 in the process.

This deal means that instead of paying the usual $2,000 asking price you only have to hand over $1,800. And you even get to choose which color, with both the silver and space gray options included in this deal at B&H.

The laptop itself is a creator's dream, thanks to a superfast M2 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine built in. It comes with 16GB of unified RAM for fast data handling, while the 512GB solid-state drive is also plenty quick even when you're moving around large files.

Other notable specifications include a built-in SDXC card reader as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. The display is a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR panel, which looks stunning thanks to its 3,024x1,964-pixel resolution and support for HDR content. Open this bad boy up and you'll see a huge trackpad and a backlit Magic Keyboard, as we all as built-in Touch ID.

Still need convincing? The 14-inch MacBook Pro has support for Bluetooth 5.3 out of the box and the FaceTime HD camera sits at the top of the screen, just waiting for those Zoom calls to start.

This deal doesn't require that you do anything special, either. There are no codes or coupons and the price you see is the price you pay. Just make sure to pay it soon -- we don't know when this deal will end.

