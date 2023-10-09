$80 Walmart Discount Knocks the 9th-Gen iPad Back Down to All-Time Low

Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, claiming multiple spots on our list of the best models for 2023. But they're also among the most expensive options out there, which is why it's important to take advantage of deals when you can. And right now, you can pick up a ninth-gen flagship iPad at a record-low price. Amazon currently has this entry-level Apple tablet on sale for just $249, which saves you $80 and matches the all-time lowest price we've seen. There's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

If you've been eyeing a new tablet to help you stay productive on the go (or entertained on the couch), now's the time to pull the trigger on what is one of the best iPad deals available right now. Apple's 10.2-inch tablet may not be the latest model anymore -- having been superseded by the 10th-gen iPad, which ditched the home button -- or the most capable when it comes to raw power, but it has plenty of great features. It's equipped with the still-capable A13 Bionic chip, an 8-megapixel wide-angle rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide front camera with Center Stage technology and more. The Retina display has been upgraded from previous models. It has True Tone technology, which adjusts the screen for comfortable viewing in any light.

It also includes a Lightning connector, instead of USB-C, which will be useful to those with plenty of Lightning cables around, and it gets up to 10 hours of battery life per charge. Plus, this 2021 iPad supports the first-gen Apple Pencil (currently $20 off) and Smart Keyboard -- they're sold separately but can help you create and work more easily, so they may be worth the investment.

Note: The $249 price applies to the base-spec 64GB model.