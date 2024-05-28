Apple's iPad Is At Its Lowest Price Yet After Memorial Day

Memorial Day just passed but we are still buzzing with hot deals. And one of our favorie deals just go even better with Apple's latest iPad now down to a new record low price at Amazon. At $300, this is one of the best Apple Memorial Day deals available right now. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to receive the full discount. Unfortunately, with the holiday now behind us, there's no telling exactly how long this deal will last.

Apple recently slashed the price of its 10th-gen iPad following the debut of the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, and now Amazon's Memorial Day sale has shrunk it even further. Despite being the affordable model in the lineup, this iPad offers pretty much everything the typical tablet user would want in a tablet.

There are a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an improved 12-megapixel camera, better speakers and the A14 Bionic chip for faster performance. It's also swapped to USB-C. This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as Center Stage, which makes it excellent for video calling. The higher-capacity variant is also seeing modest savings, with $49 off the 256GB model.

It's worth noting that this iPad is not compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 or the new Apple Pencil Pro, so you'll have to use the first-gen model and a USB-C dongle or grab the USB-C Pencil, both of which are sold separately. That said, our main gripe with this iPad was the cost over the older (but still functional) ninth-gen model -- but this price cut solves that problem.

Is the basic iPad not for you? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best iPad deals for savings across Apple's tablet lineup.