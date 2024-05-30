X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Apple's iPad Is Still at an All-Time Low Price, Even After Memorial Day

The newest iPad is only $300, the lowest price yet.

Adrian Marlow Writer I
Adrian is a deals writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film, before transitioning into commerce writing in 2021. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
Expertise Deals
See full bio
Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
See full bio
Jason Coles Writer
Jason is a freelance writer and editor across a plethora of fields and websites, and when not finding and writing up deals, can often be found trying to tire out his children so they'll actually sleep.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
Oliver Haslam
Jason Coles
2 min read
The 10th-gen Apple iPad is displayed against a blue background.
Apple/CNET

The wave of Memorial Day sales has passed, but there are still some eye-catching discounts available, including one of our favorite deals from the long-weekend event. Apple's iPad is down to a new record-low price at Amazon. At $300, this is certainly one of the best Apple Memorial Day deals available right now. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon to receive the full discount. And keep in mind that there's a good chance this deal won't last much longer.

See at Amazon

Apple recently slashed the price of its 10th-gen iPad following the debut of the new iPad Air and iPad Pro, and now Amazon's Memorial Day sale has shrunk it even further. Despite being the more affordable model in the lineup, this iPad offers pretty much everything the typical tablet user would want in a tablet. 

There are a number of improvements over its predecessor, including a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an improved 12-megapixel camera, better speakers and the A14 Bionic chip for faster performance. It's also swapped to USB-C. This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as well as Center Stage, which makes it excellent for video calling. The higher-capacity variant is also seeing modest savings, with $49 off the 256GB model.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

It's worth noting that this iPad is not compatible with the Apple Pencil 2 or the new Apple Pencil Pro, so you'll have to use the first-gen model and a USB-C dongle or grab the USB-C Pencil, both of which are sold separately. That said, our main gripe with this iPad was the cost over the older (but still functional) ninth-gen model -- but this price cut solves that problem. 

Is the basic iPad not for you? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best iPad deals for savings across Apple's tablet lineup. 

Impulse Buys Under $25 That Actually Make Great Gifts

+18 More
See all photos

Computing Guides

Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers