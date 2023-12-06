Apple's Hot New M3 MacBook Pros Are Up to $250 Off Already

Apple's M3 and M3 Pro-powered 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros have only been on sale for a few weeks, but that isn't stopping some retailers from offering them with some big discounts of up to $250 off. Right now you can save on a couple of different models and at different retailers, so all you have to do is pick the deal that best fits your needs and get your order in before the prices go back up. And considering these are some of the best laptops around, that might happen soon.

These discounts cover both the 14- and 16-inch models, and multiple colors are also offered as well. That means there are plenty of decisions coming your way, but the end result will be a brand-new laptop on your desk and more money in your pocket. That sounds like a huge win-win situation to us.

Kicking things off with the 14-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon will sell you the base M3 model for just $1,449 right now, a price that is a solid $150 off the original $1,599 that you'd pay over at the Apple Store. Best Buy Plus or Total member? You can actually save an extra $50 and pay just $1,399 at Best Buy, making this a deal that just keeps on getting better and better. No matter where you buy you'll get 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Those who need a bigger display need look no further than the 16-inch model, now yours for just $2,249 at Amazon. That model comes with 512GB of fast SSD storage and 18GB of RAM, while the chip gets upgraded to the M3 Pro with a 12-core CPU and an 18-core GPU, all while saving you $250 without breaking a sweat.

Don't worry if you don't see a deal for you here, our collection of the best MacBook deals is just waiting to pair you up with a lovely little number.