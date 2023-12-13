X
Apple's Brand New M3 iMac Gets a $100 Discount for the Holidays

The new 24-inch iMac has only been on sale for a matter of weeks but you can already save big on one.

Oliver Haslam Writer
Oliver Haslam has been writing about phones, computers, games, and anything else that takes a battery or plugs in for more than he'd like to admit. With a focus on mobile and laptops, Oliver is never too far away from whatever social network is trending today and is never short of an opinion to share.
Expertise Apple, phones, laptops, smartwatches, mobile accessories, gaming, apps
M3 24-inch iMac
The M3 24-inch iMac is a great all-in-one Mac and is the best desktop computer for most people. It's brand new, having only been on sale for around a month, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from selling it at a discount. The new iMac would normally cost around $1,300 but you can pick one up today for just $1,199 if you choose the base configuration and, importantly, the silver color option. We also don't know how long this deal will last, so you'll want to lock in the savings now if you've been eyeing up Apple's new desktop machine. The price is matched at B&H, too.

This 24-inch iMac, of course, comes with that new M3 chip which means you're getting an integrated system with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU married to 8GB of RAM. Storage is handled by the built-in 256GB SSD and inputs come in the form of a pair of Thunderbolt 3/USB 4 ports. There's also a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 so you're all set there. Other notable features include that 24-inch Retina display and the included Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse. Prefer to use your own peripherals? Be sure to check out our roundups of the best keyboard deals and best wireless mouse deals for some alternative picks at discount prices. 

