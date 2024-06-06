Apple's 2024 MacBook Air Is Back on Sale With $100 Off at Amazon

A lightweight laptop that's just as useful for business as it is for pleasure is hard to come by at a cheap price. Well, today you can pick up an Apple M3 MacBook Air at one of the lowest prices we've seen for the 2024 model since launch. Only $10 away from its record low, Apple's latest model can be picked up at Amazon now for $999. Given the machine is so new, that's a solid $100 to be saving at this stage.

This MacBook Air comes with a gorgeous 13.6-inch Retina display on the outside and a blazing-fast M3 chip on the inside. That chip is paired with 8GB of unified memory as well as a 256GB SSD. Other notable specifications include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a battery that will no doubt outlast your desire to get stuff done. It'll charge via one of the USB-C ports if required, while a dedicated MagSafe 3 charging port is also offered. Use that and you'll have two free Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports available for connecting docks and accessories.

We think that the MacBook Air is a great machine, but it won't be for everyone. Those who need extra power or a bigger display but still want to live and play in the Apple ecosystem should definitely check out our list of the best MacBook deals before placing an order for something else, too.