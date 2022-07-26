Marvel's Next Movies, Shows Eero Wi-Fi Router Sales AirPods Deals Bose SoundLink Flex for $129 Best High-Speed ISPs for Gigabit Laptops Under $500 Top Bluetooth Wireless Speakers Amazon vs. Nest Thermostat
Apple's 11-Inch iPad Pro (2021) With M1 Drops to Its Lowest Price Yet

Save up to $382 on the 1TB model. Plus, score discounts on other capacities during this limited-time offer.

Apple pulled out all the stops when it unveiled the 2021 iPad Pro last year. It's equipped with an M1 chip, an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Face ID and all-day battery life. All of this performance comes at a cost, but right now you can grab one for $384 off today on Amazon. It's not clear how long this deal will last, so grab yours at this low price while you can.

2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro - 128GB
$749 at Amazon
2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro - 1TB
$749 at Amazon
2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro - 512GB
$749 at Amazon

The 1TB tablet, which is usually $1,499, is now 25% off, so you can have it for $1,117. You can combine it with a 20% off offer on Beat Studio Earbuds or Beats Fit Pro. Go up in memory space and get the 2TB model for $1,650 (a $200 coupon will be applied at checkout), or go down to 512GB of storage for $946 (save $153).